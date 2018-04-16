Odisha: 4 elephants run over by speeding train, die on spot

Bhubaneswar: Four elephants died after they were hit by a goods train near Telidihi Village in Odisha's Jharsuguda on Monday morning.

A herd of elephants was crossing the rail line in the wee hours of the morning when the incident took place.

As per reports, the herd comprising of a tusker, two female elephants and a baby elephant – were crossing over the railway at around 4 am on Monday when they were hit by the speeding train leading.

Odisha: 4 elephants killed after being hit by a goods train near Telidihi Village in Jharsuguda. pic.twitter.com/1nyQ2fPJzB — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

All the four elephants died on the spot.

Last month, a 20-year-old elephant died after it was hit by a passenger train Nanda Devi Express in Kansrau range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Uttarakhand.

With ANI reports