Odisha Assembly session begins on September 7

The 8-day Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly will begin on September 7, during which the opposition is set to corner the government which plans to table several bills.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:36

Bhubaneswar: The 8-day Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly will begin on September 7, during which the opposition is set to corner the government which plans to table several bills.

The Assembly Secretariat issued summons for the session after the Parliamentary Affairs department issued a notification, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a notification, the eight-day session would have six official and two private members` days and would continue till September 16.

The government has planned to move a number of crucial bills including establishment of a council for development of higher education and land and property rights to the slum dwellers.

Odisha AssemblyBhubaneswarmonsoon sessionAssembly SecretariatParliamentary Affairs

