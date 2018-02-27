Odisha government taking steps to set up excise police stations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is taking steps to set up excise police stations in all the districts to intensify enforcement activities, Excise Minister S B Behera said.

The government has already finalised the proposals for setting up the excise police stations, Behera said this at the sidelines of 48th State Excise Sports Meet here yesterday.

"Efforts are on to set up excise police stations in different parts of Odisha. We hope to seek police assistance till our enforcement squad is fully equipped in this regard," said Behera.

The minister said once the excise police stations come up in the state, it would play a crucial role in putting a check on illegal liquor trade.