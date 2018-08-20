हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha

Odisha: Inter-state gang of dacoits busted in Koraput district

The police nabbed six persons from an abandoned building at Bariniput area when they were planning a dacoity.

Representational Image

Koraput: Police on Monday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of dacoits with the arrest of nine persons in Koraput district.

Sharp weapons, a car, three motor-cycles and Rs 25,000 were seized from them, a police officer said.

The police nabbed six persons from an abandoned building at Bariniput area in the early hours yesterday when they were planning a dacoity in Jeypore town, K C Sethy,  Inspector-in-Charge of Jeypore Sadar Police Station said.

Based on the information provided by them, two others, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, were later arrested from a hotel and another from his home at Jeypore, he said.

While two persons identified as Sumit Jadhav (28) and Daroga Jadhav (35) belong to Uttar Pradesh, the rest are from various parts of Koraput district. Efforts are on to nab some more members of the gang, he said.

