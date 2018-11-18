हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Odisha: Man kills three of his family in Kendrapara district

The incident had taken place at Madhusudanpur village under the jurisdiction of Patkura Police Station.

Odisha: Man kills three of his family in Kendrapara district
Representational image

Kendrapara: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing three of his family members and injuring his mother at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

Bikram Das, who allegedly committed the crime in an inebriated state on Saturday midnight and had fled from the crime spot, was arrested from Marshaghai area, Kendrapara Superintendent of Police, Niti Sekhar, said.

The incident had taken place at Madhusudanpur village under the jurisdiction of Patkura Police Station.

The accused Bikram Das, who is a truck driver, had returned home in an inebriated state and when his family members protested, he reacted violently and dealt lethal blows on his grandparents Dhruba Das (80), Saraswati Das (65) and paternal aunt Pratima Das.

The victims who had sustained multiple wounds were rushed to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital here where they were declared dead, the police said.

Ketaki Das, mother of the accused, is in hospital and at present she is out of danger.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the police added.

Tags:
OdishaKendrapara district

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close