Odisha Panchayat polls: Two dead, several injured in clashes

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons died, several others were injured and three vehicles were torched in pre and post poll violence during the ongoing panchayat elections in Odisha.

One Surendra Nayak, a supporter of the ruling BJD from Niali area of Cuttack district succumbed to his injuries at the SCB Medical College Hospital this morning after he was attacked by the activists of a rival party last night.

Another report came from Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district where a woman, Minati Sabar, died during a clash last night, the police said.

Angry over the attack on Nayak, BJD supporters allegedly attacked former Congress MLA Rabi Mallick's car and set it on fire. All total three cars were gutted at Podana village under Kapasi Panchayat in Niali Block in connection with the incident.

Some members of the rival group allegedly entered the house of Mallick and ransacked his property.

A report from Kendrapara district said at least four persons were injured following a group clash and the house of a Sarpanch candidate was set on fire in two separate incidents last night.

The Police have registered cases and launched a search operation to nab the culprits named in the complaint, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Bikash Chandra Dash.

At least four persons were injured in the clash that broke out between the supporters of two Sarpanch candidates of Chandiagadi Gram Panchayat under Aul block in Kendrapara.

The injured have been hospitalised and were out of danger, the police said.

In another incident, the house of a Sarpanch candidate Amiya Nayak of Alailo Gram Panchayat under Mahakalapada block was set on fire by some unknown miscreants last night, the police said.

In view of allegations of booth capturing reported during the first phase of panchayat polls on February 13, security has been tightened for the second phase of polls in Marshaghai and Derabish block tomorrow, the police said.

Arrangements were being made either to videograph the voting process or to install CCTV cameras at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths, the ASP said.