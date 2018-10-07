हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Smriti Irani

Odisha: Smriti Irani questions 'Naveen babu' over fuel price, Ayushman Bharat

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday attacked Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government for failing to reduce the prices of fuel despite the centre slashing the prices by Rs 2.50 per litre last week. 

Bhubhaneshwar: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday attacked Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government for failing to reduce the prices of fuel despite the centre slashing the rates by Rs 2.50 per litre last week. 

“Modi Govt reduced Rs 2.50 on fuel prices, but Naveen babu has not reduced the state taxes. Not only this, he is not letting ppl of Odisha avail benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme,” alleged the textile minister.

She further alleged that Patnaik not only failed to develop Odisha but also failed to maintain law and order in the state and ensure safety for women.

Irani on Saturday took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi stating that doing ‘aartis’ and chanting the name of Lord Ram is a victory of the ruling party. 

Hours after the Congress president and other party leaders performed ‘aarti’ during Narmada puja in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Irani said that Rahul Gandhi had to go to temples for “political salvation”. 

Raking up the issue of “Hindu terror”, the BJP leader said, “For Mr Gandhi to say that he is afraid of Hindu terror, for Mr Gandhi and his party to give an affidavit in a court of law saying that Ram did not ever exist, today for him to do 'aartis' & 'Ram naam japna' in itself is a victory of BJP.”

