PM Modi launches series of projects in Odisha, inaugurates Balangir-Bichhupali railway line

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a series of projects in Odisha including the Balangir-Bichhupali railway line which has been built at the cost of Rs 115 crore.

He inaugurated the renovation and restoration works of Nilamadhav and Siddheswar Temple in Boudh district, laid the foundation stone for the permanent building of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sonepur to be built at an investment of Rs 15.81 crore and also flagged off a new train on Balangir-Bichhupali route during his visit.

He also dedicated a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jharsuguda. The MMLP, constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will facilitate export-import and domestic cargo including, private freight traffic. It is located adjacent to the Howrah-Mumbai line which is 5 km from Jharsuguda railway station.

Many important industries including steel, cement, paper are located around the facility and will benefit from it.

The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali new railway line would connect coastal Odisha with the western parts of the state synchronising development across the state. It will reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The line would also benefit many small, medium and cottage industries in Odisha and open up opportunities for the mining sector in the state.

The Nilamadhav and Siddheshwar temple in Gandhaharadi (Boudh) which are to be renovated are some of the earliest instances of Odishan temple architecture celebrating western Odisha's 'Hara-Hari' cultural fabric.