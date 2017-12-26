Simple living, high thinking: Naveen Patnaik's prescription to Odisha BJD workers

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged his party workers to adopt simplicity and serve people, who were the "ultimate masters" in a democracy.

"Simplicity has its own power which connects to the masses. In the words of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, truth and simplicity are self-maintained without any cost. Simplicity is paramount in public life. It should be our motto in life," Patnaik said.

The Odisha Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a huge gathering in Puri on the occasion of the 20th Foundation Day of the BJD.

"Address people’s problems with a sympathetic attitude. People are our ultimate master. So, serve them with all humility and fulfil the promises made to them," the Odisha CM said.

He called on BJD members to dedicate their lives to 'Maa, Mati and Manisa' (mother, motherland and human beings), and asked them to respect people's sentiment and meet the promises made to them.

Patnaik, also the founder-president of the regional party in power in Odisha since 2000, said he is a proud Odiya. "Let us take a pledge today to ensure that Odisha will emerge as the number one state in India."

Stressing that between service and power, the former is the way to get closer to people, the BJD President said: "It is indeed a noble quality. One can win the heart of people by service. Thus, serve people and make space in their hearts."

''There is no value of power, prestige and property against the love of people,'' Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister said that his party, in the last 20 years, has engineered a "social revolution" and also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their love and affection and giving him the opportunity to serve them.

Recollecting his joining electoral politics when he was first elected as an MP from Aska in 1997, Patnaik said,"My life has been dedicated in the service of Odisha and its people since the beginning of my political career."

Earlier today, after reaching this holy town to attend the foundation day celebrations and attend a Cabinet meet, Patnaik visited the Sri Jagannath Temple.

After a 'darshan' there, he expressed happiness over the progress in the repair of Jagmohan, the prayer hall adjacent to the main sanctum sanctorum at the 12th-century temple.

Meanwhile, the opposition party - Bharatiya Janata Party - targeted the regional party, saying that it has engrossed in loot since last 17 years.

"The Chief Minister indirectly accepted that BJD politicians were engrossed in loot. After 20 years of failure, the state government is now asking people for another chance but will not get one," said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

(With Agency inputs)