New Delhi: The Met department on Friday issued thunderstorm warning for nine districts in Odisha and said that heavy showers with lightening could take place.

The IMD has said that thundershowers could occur in Puri, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamaal, Koraput, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar in the evening.

Locals have been advised not to venture out and fishermen in coastal areas are advised not to venture out to sea.