Watch: Ancient Shiva temple submerges in flood in rain-battered Odisha

BHUBANESHWAR: An ancient Shiva temple, near Bhubaneshwar, was partially submerged in water, following incessant rains across the state.

Video footage showed rainwater roaring inside the premises of Jalesvara Siva Temple with full force on Wednesday.

#WATCH Jaleshwar temple in Kalahandi district's Bhawanipatna submerged following heavy rains in #Odisha (15 Aug) pic.twitter.com/IhKMJ1V05f — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

The Jalesvara Shiva Temple, located in Bhawanipatna area of Kalahandi district, was built in the 12th century AD and is a fine example of ancient Kalinga architecture.

The temple has a 'Shiva-lingam' inside the sanctum, and massive compound walls surround on the four sides.

Odisha has been reeling under heavy rains in the past week.

Two persons lost their lives and one went missing as heavy rain pounded five districts in Odisha for the third straight day on Wednesday, official sources said.

The districts that have been severely hit by the rain include Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur in southern region and Bolangir and Kalahandi districts in the western parts of the state.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow in one or two places in Baragarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha.

The average rainfall of the state recorded for the last 24 hours is 31.7 mm. Kalahandi district received the highest average rainfall 139.7 mm, SRC B P Sethi said adding that four districts received average rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm.

Sethi, however, said that all major rivers were flowing below the danger level and there was no fear for flood now.

Railway tracks affected due to rain water and landslides were located in Titlagarh-Rayagada and Rayagada-Koraput sections. While five trains have been cancelled, four other trains will be controlled in some stations, an official said.

With agency inputs