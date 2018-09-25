हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha

Watch: Doctors treat patients under candlelight due to acute power crisis in Odisha

Every day, as many as 200 patients visit the hospital, some even in critical conditions, for treatment, even after running the risk of medical negligence due to unavailability of proper light.

Watch: Doctors treat patients under candlelight due to acute power crisis in Odisha
ANI photo

Bhubaneswar: In a strange incident, patients in a hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj are treated under candlelight and flashlights due to the absence of proper electricity. The doctors of Raruan block hospital are left with no option but to dispense medical treatment to patients using candles and flashlights, risking the lives of many.

"I see 180-200 patients daily. There is an acute power crisis. When patients come, I have to see them, with or without electricity," Dr Dhakhina Ranjan Tudu of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital told news agency ANI.

The reason behind the plight of the hospital is lack of availability of proper electricity in the hospital, to which the authorities in the area seem to have turned a deaf ear. The hospital, despite its impoverished condition, continues to function without a transformer.

Every day, as many as 200 patients visit the hospital, some even in critical conditions, for treatment, even after running the risk of medical negligence due to unavailability of proper light.

Owing to the rampant shortage of power, doctors are seen examining and treating patients using flashlights on their mobile phones, as well as candles. This has forced them to appeal to the authorities to deploy adequate power backup in the hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)

OdishaRaruan block hospitalOdisha HospitalMayurbhanj

