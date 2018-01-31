WATCH: Woman throws eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: A woman in Odisha threw eggs on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was attending an event. The event was taking place in the city of Balasore.

The woman has, meanwhile, been detained by police.

#WATCH: Woman threw eggs on CM Naveen Patnaik during an event in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2nwWzsH3nj — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The Chief Minister is seen posing with a group of men for clicking pictures when suddenly the woman started throwing eggs targetting him.

People are seen applauding while the event is going on.

The woman, however, was eventually spotted and caught hold of.