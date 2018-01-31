हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WATCH: Woman throws eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

A woman in Odisha threw eggs on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was attending an event. The event was taking place in the city of Balasore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 20:38 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

BHUBANESWAR: A woman in Odisha threw eggs on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was attending an event. The event was taking place in the city of Balasore.

The woman has, meanwhile, been detained by police.

The Chief Minister is seen posing with a group of men for clicking pictures when suddenly the woman started throwing eggs targetting him.

People are seen applauding while the event is going on.

The woman, however, was eventually spotted and caught hold of.

