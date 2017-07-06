close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

104th Tour de France: Fabio Aru wins maiden stage win as defending champion Chris Froome snathces yellow jersey

Italian champion Aru launched a blistering attack in the final stretches of the fifth stage, jumping away from the leading group with 2.3km left of the 5.9km climb at a lung-busting average gradient of 8.5 per cent.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 00:03
104th Tour de France: Fabio Aru wins maiden stage win as defending champion Chris Froome snathces yellow jersey

La Planche des Belles Filles: Fabio Aru claimed his maiden Tour de France win on Wednesday, as defending champion Chris Froome snatched a yellow jersey he intends to wear all the way back to Paris.

Italian champion Aru launched a blistering attack in the final stretches of the fifth stage, jumping away from the leading group with 2.3km left of the 5.9km climb at a lung-busting average gradient of 8.5 per cent.

On a searing hot day in eastern France, the 2015 Vuelta champion of the Astana team became the third winner at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles, where Team Sky`s Froome came to prominence in 2012 and Italy`s Vincenzo Nibali prevailed in 2014, the year he won the Tour.

"I had seen a video of Nibali`s win and I tried to do the same to see what would happen," said the 27-year-old Aru.

"I wanted to test my rivals, I did not have the stage win in mind but obviously it`s a great day."

Ireland`s Dan Martin took second place on Wednesday, 16 seconds behind, while Froome was 20 seconds off the pace in third, with his rival Richie Porte in his tracks.

Another top contender, last year`s runner-up Romain Bardet of France, took fifth place, a further four seconds behind.

"When Aru went, I still had team mates (to do the work) so I waited for the others to react. Nobody moved so I thought I had to go to see what I could do," said Froome, who added he felt fresher than on his previous dominant rides on the Tour.

DOMINANT SKY

Colombian Nairo Quintana, tipped as one of Froome`s main challengers, struggled to finish ninth, 36 seconds back, while Spain`s Alberto Contador limited the damage in eighth place, 26 seconds behind Aru.

Froome took the yellow jersey from team mate Geraint Thomas, who could not sustain the pace on the climb`s steepest parts.

Overall, three-time champion Froome leads Thomas by 12 seconds with Aru in third a further two seconds behind.

Froome believes he can defend his lead until the last day in Paris, although no team has kept the yellow jersey from day one all the way to the finish of the three-week race since Eddy Merckx`s Faemimo-Faema held it throughout.

"I`m used to being in that position," he warned.

While Aru emerged as the sharper climber, Porte said that the road to Paris was still very long and that the Italian would have to deal with the pressure of being tipped as a major favourite alongside Froome.

"Aru slipped away (a) bit I`m still happy with my ride ... he`s going to have more pressure - we saw it last year he exploded in one of the last stages," the BMC rider said.

TAGS

Fabio AruTour de FranceChris Froomeyellow jerseyVincenzo NibaliNairo QuintanaAlberto ContadorCycling News

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WATCH: These Sushma Verma lighting quick stumpings vs Sri Lanka will embarrass the best in business
cricket

WATCH: These Sushma Verma lighting quick stumpings vs Sri L...

It&#039;s confirmed! Barcelona extend Lionel Messi contract until 2021
Football

It's confirmed! Barcelona extend Lionel Messi contract...

Wimbledon 2017: Daniil Medvedev sorry for throwing coins at umpire
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Daniil Medvedev sorry for throwing coins at...

Arsenal break club record to sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon
Football

Arsenal break club record to sign France forward Alexandre...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Legends Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiasso to attend official draw
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Legends Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiass...

Develop sporting facilities for differently-abled: LG Anil Baijal to DDA
Other Sports

Develop sporting facilities for differently-abled: LG Anil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video