16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official

New Delhi: A 16-year-old junior kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man - who posed as an official of the Chhatrasal Stadium, in North Delhi.

The victim went to the police station to lodge a complaint after which the case was registered on Monday.

Sharing the girl's ordeal, the police told PTI how the accused, who had introduced himself as a stadium official, threatened to kill her if she reported about the heinous crime.

"She said in her complaint that the man, aged 30, had introduced himself as a stadium official. She further added that the accused had raped her on July 9, dropped her on a street outside the stadium and threatened to kill her if she reported. It was only on Monday that the girl approached the police after suffering from extreme trauma for over a week," the police said.

The police added that the girl failed to give any further information on the accused and that a police team would head to the stadium on Tuesday to gather more information.

After receiving the complaint, the girl was sent for medical examination at Lok Nayak Hospital from where she was referred to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Following medical examinations, the case has now been registred under rape and few sections under POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences act).