close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official

The police added that the girl failed to give any further information on the accused and that a police team would head to the stadium on Tuesday to gather more information.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 14:43
16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 16-year-old junior kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man - who posed as an official of the Chhatrasal Stadium, in North Delhi.

The victim went to the police station to lodge a complaint after which the case was registered on Monday.

Sharing the girl's ordeal, the police told PTI how the accused, who had introduced himself as a stadium official, threatened to kill her if she reported about the heinous crime.

"She said in her complaint that the man, aged 30, had introduced himself as a stadium official. She further added that the accused had raped her on July 9, dropped her on a street outside the stadium and threatened to kill her if she reported. It was only on Monday that the girl approached the police after suffering from extreme trauma for over a week," the police said.

The police added that the girl failed to give any further information on the accused and that a police team would head to the stadium on Tuesday to gather more information.

After receiving the complaint, the girl was sent for medical examination at Lok Nayak Hospital from where she was referred to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Following medical examinations, the case has now been registred under rape and few sections under POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences act).

TAGS

16-year-old national level kabaddi playersports newsCrime news

From Zee News

WATCH: Pakistan women&#039;s cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn&#039;t arrange transport
cricket

WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves...

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, says manager Craig Shakespeare
Football

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, sa...

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job
cricket

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of...

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in trademark style on 68th birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in t...

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting &#039;unislamic&#039; photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media
cricket

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting 'unislamic' phot...

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indian women&#039;s cricket team&#039;s star left-hander
cricket

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indi...

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander as &#039;new Jacques Kallis&#039;
cricket

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander...

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship no.1 Contenders match
Other Sports

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reign...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video