18-year-old shot following row over kabaddi match score

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said Avinash was shot in the Dakshinpuri area on Sunday night.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 16:54

New Delhi: An 18-year-old has been shot here following a dispute over a kabaddi match, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said Avinash was shot in the Dakshinpuri area on Sunday night.

The DCP said the teenager, who was participating in the kabaddi match, was shot by two spectators following a dispute over the match score.

"A bullet grazed his skull and he was rushed to the Batra Hospital. He was operated upon," the officer said. Avinash`s condition is said to be stable.

The victim's parents have produced a Delhi State Kabaddi Association certificate of a match that he participated in earlier to prove that he is a kabaddi player, police said.

DCP Baaniya also said both the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them.

TAGS

KabaddiKabaddi violenceAvinashKabaddi news

