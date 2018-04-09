हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 Commonwealth Games chief David Grevemberg slams human lamington comment

The chief executive of the Commonwealth Games slammed a TV commentators description of a St. Kitts and Nevis beach volleyball player as a "human lamington" on Monday.

AFP| Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 21:06 PM IST
Gold Coast: The chief executive of the Commonwealth Games slammed a TV commentators description of a St. Kitts and Nevis beach volleyball player as a "human lamington" on Monday.

Commentator Kerri Pottharst drew condemnation after she compared the sand-covered players, who are black, to lamingtons -- a chocolate-coated sponge cake dipped in coconut.

"The comments were not acceptable. End of story," said Games chief David Grevemberg.

Australias Pottharst, a former Olympic champion, was covering Australias mens preliminary game against St. Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes of St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday.

According to reports, she later apologised "unreservedly" for the remark and said she meant no offence. 

