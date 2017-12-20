हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Assembly Election Results 2017

Gujarat

Himachal

2018 will feature less emotional Sebastian Vettel, says Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne

The 30-year-old German finished behind Mercedes-Amg driver Lewis Hamilton in the 2017 F1 driver standings.

IANS| Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 16:36 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@ScuderiaFerrari)

Maranello: Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday claimed that the 2018 Formula One season will feature a calm and composed Sebastian Vettel.

The 30-year-old German finished behind Mercedes-Amg driver Lewis Hamilton in the 2017 F1 driver standings.

"Sebastian Vettel is a guy who studies a lot, studies himself and is committed," the 65-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Therefore, I think that we will see less of his emotional side. I think he has learned enough.

"Plus, there were plenty of opportunities for him to get annoyed, as he`s had a couple of rather difficult seasons, this year and the previous one," Marchionne added.

The Ferrari chief also claimed Vettel was given a great car in the 2017 season but he could not make the most of it.

"I think we gave them a great car in 2017 and so, from now on, it`s down to him," Marchionne said.

