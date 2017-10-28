36th National Games to held next year from November 4-17 in Goa

Panaji: After a lot of delay, Sports Authority of Goa finalised the dates of the 36th National Games, to be held here next year, from November 4 to 17.

There was uncertainty over the dates of the 30-discipline event ever since the Games were awarded to the State in 2011.

The delays to the 34th and 35th editions of the Games, which were hosted by Jharkhand and Kerala respectively, affected Goa's plan to hold the mega-event.

The 36th Games were originally scheduled to be held in November 2016 but the Goa administration requested a postponement at the IOA AGM based on extraneous factors, mainly the state elections.