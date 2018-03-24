Aadil Anand sizzles with golden double as Indian young paddlers excel in Tunisia

Mumbai: Promising Mumbai paddler Aadil Anand turned in a sterling display to clinch a golden double and lead India's medal charge at the 2018 Tunisia Junior and Cadet Open in the harbour city of Rades.

Overall, the young players bagged a rich haul of two gold, two silver and two bronze medals for the country in the ITTF Junior World Junior Circuit tournament.

Aadil, who turns 13 next month, upstaged Algeria's Abdelwahab Bellahsene 3-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) to claim the honours in the Mini-Cadet Singles and then teamed up with Payas Jain for the Cadet Boys Doubles gold.

The Indian duo cruised past the local pair of Aziz Jerbi/ Amine Mohamed Oueslati in straight games 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 for their triumph.

Aadil was over the moon on his maiden success for the country and thanked the TTFI and former National champion and acclaimed coach Kamlesh Mehta for his guidance.

"I am so happy that after three years of hard work, I am being rewarded for my efforts. I will cherish this for a long time, particularly as it's my first title for India. I believe this will spur me on for subsequent tournaments," he said.

Payas had to settle for the silver in the Cadet Boys Singles after losing the title clash to China's Liu Menglong 3-1 (6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-7).

Manush Shah put up a gallant display in the Junior Boys Singles final but had to content himself with a silver medal as he failed to get past Iran's Amin Ahmadian, losing 2-4 (7-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12, 9-11).

Manush also secured a bronze as he and Manav Thakkar were the losing semifinalists in the Junior Boys Doubles. They went down to the Chinese pair of Wang Yihao and Zhang Shangzheng 3-1. Mainak Nistala, who lost to Aadil Anand in the semis of the Mini-Cadet Boys' singles, picked up the other bronze medal.