Abhinav Bindra remembers his journey on ninth anniversary of his Olympic gold

In the 2008 Olympics, India won three medals and stood 50th in the rankings of countries. Since then, there has been no improvement in those rankings as India stood 55th in 2012 and 67th in 2016.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 15:50
Abhinav Bindra remembers his journey on ninth anniversary of his Olympic gold

New Delhi: On this day, August 11, nine years ago, Abhinav Bindra won India’s only individual Olympic gold medal. And the shooter took to Twitter to remember the date and the feat. Bindra captioned the post, “11/08/08. What I remember and cherish is the the journey and the process.  The gold medal was just an outcome.”

It till date remains India’s only individual Olympic gold medal. The other gold medals (eight of them) came in field hockey, the last of those in 1980. Some may say that it is disappointing that Bindra’s feat has not resulted in others replicating the same.

In the 2008 Olympics, India won three medals and stood 50th in the rankings of countries. Since then, there has been no improvement in those rankings as India stood 55th in 2012 and 67th in 2016.

Shooting meanwhile is the second-most successful Olympic sport for India. India have won four Olympic medals from shooting which is second to field hockey in which the country has bagged 11 medals.

Bindra took part in five Olympic games in all. He retired from the sport after the 2016 games in Rio where he stood fourth in the 10-metre air rifle event in which he won the gold in 2008.

