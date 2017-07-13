Abhinav Bindra takes up para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande's case, demands report from Sports Minister Vijay Goel, SAI

New Delhi: A day after reports of para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande fending for herself while in Berlin for the Para Swimming Championships dominated the mainstream media, Abhinav Bindra on Thursday sought response from Sports Minister Vijay Goel and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter posted a flurry of tweets from his official account, and slammed the lackadaisical attitude of the concerned officials which resulted in such unfortunate turn of events.

Being concerned about Kanchanmala's story my team has spoken to her &others involved. 1/3 — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 13, 2017

Have forwarded the report to the Hon, Minister for his consideration . 2/3 — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 13, 2017

Much work to do on backing our athletes with what they need to grow and excel 3/3 — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 13, 2017

As per reports, Pande was forced to borrow money from fellow swimmers after the money sanctioned for her did not reach her. Pande, who is completely blind, however, made the country proud by winning a silver medal in the S11 category. She thus qualified for the World Championship.

It's also reported that the coach accompanying the athletes, Kanwaljeet Singh, went missing during the main events and even asked for participation fees from the swimmers.

Yesterday, Goel had said, “I’m informed funds were released to Paralympic Committee by SAI on behalf of @YASMinistry. Trying to ascertain from PCI where problem lies. Sports Ministry & SAI issued funds timely. PCI’s duty was to inform Ministry if it was unable to further issue it on time, will be probed.”

I'm informed funds were released to Paralympic Committee by SAI on behalf of @YASMinistry. Trying to ascertain from PCI where problem lies. https://t.co/1jPUIEUuHw — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 12, 2017

Para Swimming Championships was held from 3 t0 9 July in Berlin.