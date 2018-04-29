Aditi Ashok in with a chance of Top-10 at San Francisco LPGA

San Francisco (US): A brilliant streak of four birdies in five holes saw Aditi Ashok finish her third round at tied 10th at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

Aditi, still looking for her first top-10 finish of the season is 4-under 212 with rounds of 73, 71 and 68. Her third round of 4-under 68 has been the best this week.

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko will sleep on the 54-hole lead on the LPGA Tour for the first time in 658 days.

Ko matched the low round of the third day with a 67 to lead by two at 11-under par, one ahead of Jessica Korda. Minjee Lee sits solo third at 8-under par. Mariajo Uribe, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn and Charley Hull are T4 at 6-under par.

In 2016, while at No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, Ko overhauled all aspects of her game. She split with her caddie, her instructor and changed equipment.

Ko hoped the changes would improve the consistency in her ball striking and help her rediscover the excitement she used to feel as a rookie.

When she didn't get the desired results in 2017, going without a win on Tour for the first time since 2012, she overhauled her team once again.

Now, four months into the 2018 season, with a single top 10 to start the year, Ko has a chance to silence her critics and affirm the decisions she's made over the last year and a half.