Aditi Ashok makes cut at Kia Classic in Carlsbad

Carlsbad (USA): Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded an even-par 72 to make the cut at Kia Classic. Aditi, who had a first round 2-under 70, is now 2-under 142 for a Tied-43rd at the halfway stage.

One birdie on the front nine neutralised by a bogey on the back nine meant a 72. A day earlier, she had four birdies, but uncharacteristically dropped bogeys on two par-5s for a 70.

Aditi, who found 12 of the 14 fairways on the first day, dropped to just seven in 14 on the second day, but she did find 14 out of 18 and 12 of out 18 greens on the two days.

Her problem was the greens, where she did not hole many putts, missing numerous birdie chances.

Meanwhile, Cristie Kerr, winner in Kia Classic in 2015, is five shots ahead of the field through the second round.

The 40-year-old American set the 36-hole tournament scoring record (131, -13) with rounds of 67 and 64.

Kerr's second round 64 (-8) was her lowest round this season and her lowest ever in this event. She is looking for her first win of the 2018 season after two wins in 2017.

Sitting in a tie for second at 8-under par are In-Kyung Kim (67-69) and Hee Young Park 66-70) of the Republic of Korea, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall (66-70) and American Lizette Salas (69-67).

A total of 83 players made it into the weekend at the Kia Classic after the cut line fell at even par.