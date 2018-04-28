हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok shot 1-under par 71 to get to even par after two rounds at the LPGA Mediheal Championship, helping her comfortably make the cut at Tied-35th.

Aditi Ashok makes the cut in San Francisco
PTI

San Francisco: Aditi Ashok shot 1-under par 71 to get to even par after two rounds at the LPGA Mediheal Championship, helping her comfortably make the cut at Tied-35th.

She, however, is still nine shots of the leader, Jessica Korda (68-67).

Aditi, who has been finding her form back slowly, had four birdies against four bogeys in her 72 and she still left a few shots.

Meanwhile, for the second time this season, Jessica is atop the leaderboard on the LPGA Tour. The 25-year-old is in the midst of her career-best season, with three top 10s and a victory in her first six starts.

She has now put herself in position to pick up her second win of the year. Korda broke out of a five-way tie at the top after day one by posting a second-round 5-under par, 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

Annie Park sits one back at 8-under par and Charley Hull is solo third at 7-under par.

The cut line fell at 2-over par, which sent home several notables including Stacy Lewis (+4) who revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child.

Other players who failed to make the cut include Paula Creamer (+5), Marina Alex (+6) and Pernilla Lindberg (+8).

Aditi AshokLPGA Mediheal ChampionshipGolfSan Francisco
