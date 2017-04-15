close
Aditi Ashok makes third successive cut at Lotte Championships on LPGA

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 00:13
Aditi Ashok makes third successive cut at Lotte Championships on LPGA

Kapolei (US): Aditi Ashok made her third successive cut on the LPGA with a second straight one-under 71 that placed her tied-40th after two rounds of the LOTTE Championship here.

A 71-minute rain delay meant a second straight day with weather interruption and it also lead to the second round not being completed.

But the familiar names were on top, as In-Kyung Kim and Ariya Jutanugarn finished their second rounds and were tied for the lead at 9-under.

Su-Yeon Jang, who finished fifth here a year ago, was also at 9-under. She was through 16 holes when play was suspended for the day.

Aditi played steady golf with a birdie on 18th, after starting from the tenth. She added a second birdie on fifth, but a late bogey on eighth pushed her back slightly. She was two-under 142 and tied-40th.

Jutanugarn, who has two runner-up finishes in 2017, was looking for her first victory of the season. The 2016 Race to the CME Globe winner fired a bogey-free 66 Thursday, including three-straight birdies on No?s 16, 17, and 18.

Kim, meanwhile, shot the round of the tournament so far -- an 8-under-par 64.

Three players finished at 8-under, including Alena Sharp, Mi Hyang Lee, and Stacy Lewis. Becky Morgan also sits at 8-under. She, like Jang, was bogey-free through 16 holes before play was called for the day.

Five players are just one more shot back at 7-under including Brittany Altomore, Nontay Srisawang, Amy Yang, Inbee Park, and ANA Inspiration winner So Yeon Ryu, meaning it will be a tight race to the finish.

There were 15 players left on the golf course when play was suspended. The cut will be made at the conclusion of second round, with the top 70 and ties making it into the third and fourth rounds. The cut is currently at even par.  

