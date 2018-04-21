Aditi Ashok Tied-16th after Los Angeles Open Round 2

Los Angeles: Aditi Ashok, who had a brilliant first round with a three-under 68 that included 14 out of 14 fairways, slipped in the second with a card of 73, placing her at tied 16 after 36 holes in the HUGEL-JTBC Los Angeles Open.

Aditi, who has been having a modest season with four cuts in six starts and a best of T-14 at the Kia Classic, has been hitting very well and finding the fairways well.

Aditi had three birdies, but she gave away far too many bogeys - five in all - and ended at 2-over 73.

Moriya Jutanugarn (68-66) at 8-under and Marina Alex (67-68) at 7-under occupy the first two places. They will be chasing a first win on the LPGA Tour.

Interestingly, they will be chased by three major champions in So Yeon Ryu (71-65), Inbee Park (66-71) and Eun-Hee Ji (68-69).