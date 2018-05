Chennai: India's Aditya Jagtap beat Alister Walker of Botswana 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 in the final to win the City View Open, a PSA World Tour event in Long Island, USA.

The Indian, a qualifier, upset the fifth-seeded Walker in the summit clash on Saturday, with an impressive display to win his maiden PSA title, a Squash Rackets Federation of India press release here said.

Jagtap has beaten seeded players on his way to the title round with fighting displays before finishing it off in style.