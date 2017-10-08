close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adopt 5 top SAI stadiums of capital: Sports Minister Rathore to corporates

Rathore said it is time the corporate sector come forward and discharge their duties in developing the younger generations of the country.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 19:20
Adopt 5 top SAI stadiums of capital: Sports Minister Rathore to corporates
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday called on the corporate sector to come forward and take the top five Sports Authority of India (SAI) stadiums of the capital under their wings.

Rathore said it is time the corporate sector come forward and discharge their duties in developing the younger generations of the country.

"We need changes in everything. The vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear - to develop a young and vibrant India. We need to create a sporting culture for our next generation," he said.

"So I call upon the corporate sector to take over five big stadiums of the capital," he added.

Rathore termed India a "sleeping giant" and said it's time for the country to wake up and show its sporting potential.

"India is a sleeping giant. Today it's about just 5,000 athletes out of 100 crore people competing and winning one or two medals. But the day we wake up the world will realise our potential," said Rathore, who today became the first sports minister of India to run with the Queens Baton Relay here.

The minister reiterated that athletes are the focal point of the current government and bureaucracy will have to take a back seat.

"There will be a big change. From now on it's all about player-centric preparation. Sportsmen are most important. Players, fans and coaches are key and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), federations (NSFs) and sports ministry officials will be below them," Rathore said.

"We need to bring down IOA, federations and sports ministry officials who used to call the shots earlier. Their responsibility will be to give the athletes the necessary help and platforms."

He also stressed on the need to bring about professionalism in the working of the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

TAGS

sports ministerRajyavardhan RathoreSports Authority of India. SAI stadiumNarendra ModiCorporatesports news

From Zee News

Ranji Trophy 2017-18, Round 1: Railways, Saurashtra, Kerala register comfortable wins on Day 3
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017-18, Round 1: Railways, Saurashtra, Kerala...

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada spearheads Proteas&#039; biggest win
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada spearhe...

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to claim second China Open title
Tennis

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to claim second China Open...

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin star attraction at PBL auction
BadmintonOther Sports

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin sta...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out berth
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out...

BadmintonOther Sports

RMV Gurusaidutt wins Bulgarian International

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah&#039;s son Timothy surprised by India&#039;s performance
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah's son Timothy surpris...

Video: Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;reunion&#039; with MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today
cricket

Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni...

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti&#039;s &#039;love of life&#039; message on Karva Chauth
cricket

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti's 'love of li...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video