After Yogeshwar Dutt, 2012 Olympic silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar all set to tie the knot
Ace Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt got married to Sheetal Sharma, daughter of Haryana congress leader Jaibhagwan Sharma, on January 16.
New Delhi: Ace Indian shooter Vijay Kumar, who won a Silver medal at 2012 London Olympics, is all set to enter a new phase.
The veteran shooter will tie the knot with Priyanka Sharma, a school teacher.
The two who have known each other since a year and will be getting married on January 22 in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, according to indianshooting.com.
The 31-year-old, Vijay is also getting retired from the Indian Army on February 28.
He had joined the Army in 2001 and in 2003 was attached to the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) where he was groomed to emerge as one of the country's best pistol shooter who went on to win silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics.
Vijay had won three gold and one silver medal in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, two gold medals at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, one gold and one bronze in 2006 Doha Asian Games, two bronze medals at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and also has two World Cup silver medals to his name.
Vijay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2013.
(With PTI inputs)
