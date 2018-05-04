हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajeetesh Sandhu

Ajeetesh Sandhu lies second; four Indians in top-10 at Korea

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu slipped into tied-second spot despite dropping three shots in the second round of the 37th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship on Friday.

Ajeetesh Sandhu lies second; four Indians in top-10 at Korea
Twitter

Seongnam (Korea): India's Ajeetesh Sandhu slipped into tied-second spot despite dropping three shots in the second round of the 37th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship on Friday.

Sandhu, who carded four-under 67 on the opening day, shot an even par 71 on the second to be three-under for 36 holes.

Sandhu trailed Korean Dongha Lee (68), while Heungchul Joo (70) joined Sandhu in tied-second place.

It was a good day for the Indians as Shiv Kapur, despite carding one-over 72, moved up from tied 7th to tied 5th, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-70) and S Chikkarangappa (72-70) were tied 9th as four Indians figured in top-10.

Arjun Atwal (75-73) just about squeezed inside the cut line with a birdie on his closing hole, the ninth, after a roller-coaster ride.

Atwal had four birdies against a double in first six holes starting from 10th. But three of bogeys from 16 to 18 meant he turned in one-over. Then three bogeys against just one birdie meant he was seven-over with one hole to play and he birdied that to make the cut on the line.

Jeev Milkha Singh (74-75), Jyoti Randhawa (75-76) and Khalin Joshi (76-76) missed the cut.

"It was a lot tougher today with the swirling winds and I felt it was really difficult out there. At least the winds died down after the thunderstorms yesterday. But today, they were everywhere which made it tough to hit a shot," Sandhu said.

"But the good thing is I'm playing well and anytime you're close to the lead, you know you have a chance of doing well. I'm happy with where I'm now."

Sandhu, winner in Taiwan last year a week before he won a Japan Challenge Tour event, seemed set to take at least a share of the lead with three holes to go.

The Indian was three-under with three holes in the second round and his total was seven-under. But then he dropped a double bogey on Par-4 16th and a bogey on Par-3 17th. Overall he had four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Bhullar, who had four birdies against three bogeys, said,"It feels good to know we are in a good position at this event. This is not an easy golf course but all four of us (Sandhu, Kapur, Chikka and himself) are playing well and we all have a good chance on the weekend."

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond took outright fourth place following a 70 while Kapur is tied for fifth together with Korea's Dongmin Kim, Sanghyun Park and Dongseop Maeng.

The weekend cut was set at six-over with a total of 79 players progressing to the final two rounds. 

Tags:
Ajeetesh SandhuGolfKoreaGS Caltex Maekyung Open GolfDongha Lee
Next
Story

Athletics Integrity Unit confirm Kiprop positive test, reject allegations

Must Watch