Akshay Kumar's app idea for soldiers: Harbhajan Singh backs Bollywood superstar's unique concept

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:08
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once again won the hearts of several Indians with a unique idea, where he suggested an app to help the families of Indian soldiers.

The Khiladiyon ka Khiladi took to Twitter to post a video with a tweet that read, "Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in because THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME! I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well?"

In the clip, the 'Airlift' hunk proposed the idea of a special app with which people will be able to help the families of martyrs financially. By using the app, people can donate money directly to the bank accounts of martyrs' families.

Here's the complete message:

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh liked Akshay's idea a lot and asked his followers to help the soldiers.

The Turbanator tweeted, "Great idea..Am with you on this ..guys let's starts this for our own brothers #Jaihind"

It remains to be seen which are the other cricketers which will come out in support of Akshay's idea, which can definitely help the families of Indian soldiers.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:08

