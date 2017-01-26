Akshay Kumar's app idea for soldiers: Harbhajan Singh backs Bollywood superstar's unique concept
Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh liked Akshay's idea a lot and asked his followers to help the soldiers.
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once again won the hearts of several Indians with a unique idea, where he suggested an app to help the families of Indian soldiers.
The Khiladiyon ka Khiladi took to Twitter to post a video with a tweet that read, "Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in because THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME! I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well?"
In the clip, the 'Airlift' hunk proposed the idea of a special app with which people will be able to help the families of martyrs financially. By using the app, people can donate money directly to the bank accounts of martyrs' families.
Here's the complete message:
Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017
Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh liked Akshay's idea a lot and asked his followers to help the soldiers.
The Turbanator tweeted, "Great idea..Am with you on this ..guys let's starts this for our own brothers #Jaihind"
Great idea..Am with you on this ..guys let's starts this for our own brothers #Jaihind https://t.co/1lCeCSyO49
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2017
It remains to be seen which are the other cricketers which will come out in support of Akshay's idea, which can definitely help the families of Indian soldiers.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore