All in a blink! When Usain Bolt immortalised 9.58 — WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 11:43
All in a blink! When Usain Bolt immortalised 9.58 — WATCH
Screen Grab (Youtube)

New Delhi: "It is Bolt all the way....watch the clock! He has done it again! He has does it again! They say lightning doesn't strike twice! Can you believe it?" exclaimed the commentator. And right he was as Usain Bolt raced away to glory to set a new 100 meters World record.

Back in 2008, at the Beijing Olympics, Usain Bolt had shot to fame when he clocked 9.69 seconds, edging past the world record set by his fellow countrymen Asafa Powell, by mere and just by 0.05 seconds. But then, just a year later, at the Berlin World Championship, "lightning had struck again" as the tall Jamaican athlete sprinted away with another gold medal. But that wasn't it. With his sluggish start and longer strides, the then 22-year-old clocked 9.58 seconds, smashing his own record. America's Tyson Gay finished second while Powell finished third.

Watch the entire video here...

"I was feeling good after the semis. I knew it was going to be a great race and I executed it," Bolt said. "It's a great time, a great feeling, I feel good in myself and I knew I could do it.

"There was a big build up, great atmosphere. It wasn't going to be an easy race but I had a perfect start and just went from there."

The 30-year-old Jamaican-born athlete is now said to run his final race at the IAAF World Championship 2017. His final 100 metre race is scheduled today, while the 200 metre final on Sunday. 

Usain BoltUsain Bolt 9.58 secondsUsain Bolt 100 m recordathletics newssports news

