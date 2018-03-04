Amandeep Drall finishes best Indian at T-27 in New South Wales Open golf

Coffs Harbour: India's Amandeep Drall shot a final round of two-under 69 to finish a creditable tied-27 at the Women's New South Wales Open here on Sunday.

Drall shot a final round of two-under 69, her best of the week, to finish at two-over 286.

The other two Indians, Sharmila Nicollet (72) and Gaurika Bishnoi (70) were tied 44th and tied 49th respectively.

England's Meghan MacLaren held her overnight lead to win the Women's New South Wales Open and claim her first Ladies European Tour title in Australia.

MacLaren, 23 from Northamptonshire, carded a level par final round in hot and humid conditions to finish on 10-under-par at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

LET rookies Casey Danielson from the United States and Marita Engzelius from Norway ended two back alongside Silvia Ba'on from Spain.

MacLaren's first Ladies European Tour win comes in her 11th event, but she had previously won two titles on the LET Access Series as well as the circuit's order of merit in 2017.

Sweden's Camilla Lennarth was tied for fifth spot with Germany's Olivia Cowan, Lydia Hall of Wales and Australian Sarah Kemp on seven-under, with fellow Australian Rebecca Artis, Swede Daniela Holmqvist and Austrian Sarah Schober a shot back.

The Ladies European Tour now heads to South Africa for the Investec South African Women's Open in Cape Town.