Amandeep Drall tied 16th at Women's New South Wales Open

Coffs Harbour: Amandeep Drall was the best Indian on view despite two late bogeys as she finished at tied 16th at the end of the opening round of the Women's New South Wales Open. At the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Amandeep, who missed the cut at Bonville Resort a week ago, was 2-under through 15 holes, when she dropped back-to-back bogeys on seventh and eighth holes, which were the second nine for her. She finished on tied 16th at even par 71.

Sharmila Nicollet was four-over through her first five holes, before staging a good recovery with three birdies against one bogey in the remaining holes for a card of 2-over 73 and is currently tied 42nd. Vani Kapoor and Gaurika Bishnoi were 4-over 75 and Tied-67th after the first round.

French rookie Manon Moll' and Silvia Ba'on from Spain fired course record five-under par 66s in the first round to share the lead at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. The pair holds a one-shot lead over another Frenchwoman, Justine Dreher, while a trio of golfers including Camilla Lennarth from Sweden, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras of Thailand and US-based Queenslander Emily McLennan are in a tie for fourth on three-under-par.

Molle carded six birdies and only one bogey as she posted her course record in warm morning conditions that were ideal for scoring, while Banon kept her scorecard bogey-free in an effort that included 15 greens in regulation and only 28 putts for her round. New South Welshwoman Sarah Kemp and Olivia Cowan from Germany are a stroke back on two-under-par.