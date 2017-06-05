Amandeep Singh to lead Punjab franchise in Amir Khan-promoted Super Boxing League

New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games bronze- medallist Amandeep Singh will lead the Punjab franchise in the Amir Khan-promoted Super Boxing League (SBL) to be held next month.

Amandeep will captain Sher-e-Punjab, while World Boxing Council's Asia-Pacific Champion Neeraj Goyat will lead Haryana Warriors. Former national champion Kuldeep Singh will be captaining team Southern Super Kings.

Deepak Tanwar will lead Maratha Yoddhas, Ram Singh will spearhead Mumbai Assassins, and national level MMA artist Pawan Mann will captain the team Delhi Gladiators.

Sandeep Kumar Dahiya will captain team Uttar Pradesh Terminators and the youngest of all Asha Roka will lead the team North-East Tigers.

The first edition of the Super Boxing League (SBL) will be held from July 7 to August 12 in New Delhi. The event will be promoted by British business tycoon Bill Dosanjh and two- time world champion Amir Khan.

World Boxing Council will bring to the fore their supervising expertise along with international talent for a successful conduct of the inaugural edition of Super Boxing League.

Commenting on the association, Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, President, World Boxing Council said, "It was always our intention to empower the league with our expertise and set some key benchmarks in organising an event of this stature.

"We are excited about the growing potential for India's professional boxing talent and are confident that Super Boxing League will be able to build a stronger future for the sport in the country and globally."

Speaking on the announcement of 8 captains, Amir said, "I welcome all the boxers to Super Boxing League and am confident that we can look forward to some high-octane ring action in SBL.

"The league will be a boost for professional boxing in India, with some experienced pugilists like Neeraj, Kuldeep and others while young blood like Asha, Deepak and Pawan will bring the much needed excitement with their mix of MMA and boxing experience into the ring."