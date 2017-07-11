Amarnath yatra attack: Virender Sehwag, Anurag Thakur, others slam deplorable act by terrorists

New Delhi: Indian sports fraternity has condemned the killing of Amarnath pilgrims in a terrorist attack on Monday, which has shaken the entire country.

The terrorists, on Monday night, killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.

Virender Sehwag, Yogeshwar Dutt, Anurag Thakur and others severely condemned the incident.

Here are some of the reactions:

Deep condolences to family of those killed on pilgrimage of #AmarnathYatra

Requires shamelessness of another level 2 kill innocent pilgrims — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2017

निर्दोष् लोगों की बार2 मौत!अब और बर्दास्त नही होगा ईट का जवाब पत्थर से और बम का जवाब मिसाईल से यही रास्ता बचा है अब बस #AmarnathYatra — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) July 10, 2017

Those who call for 'azaadi' or side w/ them, are the voices tht embolden terrorists & remain silent wen citizens r killed. #AmarnathAttack — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 10, 2017

Deeply Saddened by the Dastardly act by terrorists killing innocent Amarnath Yatri's. May their Souls Rest in Peace — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 11, 2017

Deeply saddened by the attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. My prayers and thoughts with all those affected. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 11, 2017

The bus bearing the registration number GJ09Z 9976 was attacked at around 8.20 pm near Khanabal when it was on its way to Jammu, police said.

Police said the bus was not a part of the yatra convoy which is being provided elaborate security.

The terrorists first attacked a bullet-proof bunker of the police at Botengoo, a police official said, adding it was retaliated. There were no injuries in this attack.

Thereafter the terrorists fired on a police picket near Khannabal, the police added.

When the police retaliated, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately in which the bus carrying the yatris got it.

Seven of the pilgrims were killed and 32 were injured, the police said.

The police and top government sources said the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which states that no yatra vehicle should be on the highway after 7 pm as the security cover is withdrawn after that.

(With Agency inputs)