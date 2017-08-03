Andre De Grasse, triple Olympic medallist, pulls out of World Championships

New Delhi: In a big news from the world of track and field, Andre de Grasse has pulled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championships. The big event begins in London on Friday. The big Canadian sprinter was supposed to be the biggest challenger for Usian Bolt’s 100-metre crown.

But as bad luck would have it, De Grasse suffered a hamstring strain while training on Monday and will eventually miss the entire remainder of the season.

"The entire year this 100m race in London was my focus. I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world," 22-year-old De Grasse said in a statement.

"To not have this opportunity is unimaginable to me but it is the reality I am now faced with.

"I am sad to miss this chance but I am young and with treatment and rehabilitation I will be back and better than ever in the near future."

His manager Paul Doyle told Reuters the sprinter had suffered a grade two hamstring strain to his right leg.

"We tried to do everything we could to have him ready but he's just not going to be ready," Doyle said.

"Further MRI results today showed it's probably going to be another four to six weeks before he's fully recovered.

"So unfortunately he's out of the 100 metres, 200 metres and the relay and done for the season." (With wires inputs)