Andrea Dovizioso overcomes food poisoning to win Italian MotoGP

Mugello, Italy: Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso won the Italian motorcycle Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany on Sunday. The 31-year-old came down with food poisoning on Saturday night and still managed to win the title despite barely getting any sleep.

Dovizioso finished with a time of 41:32.126, averaging 174.2 kph. Spanish Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales finished second and Italian Ducati rider Danilo Petruci took third place, reports Efe.

Italian superstar Valentino Rossi, who had the fastest time on Saturday in the free practice sessions at the Mugello Circuit, finished in fourth place.

The Movistar Yamaha rider, a seven-time MotoGP champion, got off to a quick start, but he was unable to pull off the win even though he led in the early part of the race.

Viñales, Lorenzo, Repsol Honda`s Marc Marquez and Dovizioso kept trying to work their way ahead of Rossi.

Spanish Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo, who finished in eighth place, was the first to pass Rossi and Viñales, but he overshot the gap and was unable to get back to the front of the pack.

Dovizioso managed to work his way into the lead and win the race.

Spain`s Viñales still leads the standings, with 105 points, with Dovizioso in second place, with 79 points.

Rossi is in third place in the standings, with 75 points.