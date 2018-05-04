Anirban Lahiri disappoints; modest start for Tiger Woods at Wells Fargo

Charlotte (United States): Anirban Lahiri had a disastrous finish as he dropped four shots in closing three holes to end at 5-over 76 on the opening day of Wells Fargo golf tournament.

The ordinary meant he will need a very low second round to ensure he stays on for the weekend. Lahiri, now lying T-128, continued to miss short putts. On Thursday, he missed at least four putts inside six and a half feet and a few others between 10-15 feet.

Lahiri bogeyed the second and eighth hole and dropped another shot on 11th as he was 3-over through the first 12 holes. Birdies on 13th from 21 feet and 15th from 11 feet seemed to have salvaged the round.

And then came the last three as he bogeyed 16th when he missed a five-footer par putt and then on and 17th he missed a 11-footer for par. On Par-4 18th, he had a tough shot from the bunker and went beyond. Then he missed a six-footer for bogey and ended with a double.

John Peterson, 29, made back-to-back eagles on Par-5 seventh and Par-4 eighth and added three more birdies on back nine for a splendid 6-under 65. He bogeyed the fifth. Peterson has declared that he will walk away from golf if he doesn't earn enough money to keep his card in three events.

Tiger Woods returned to Quail Hollow after a six-year absence and shot a modest 71, that pegged him at T-34th. Woods had back-to-back birdies on the holes where Peterson made his eagles, getting him to 1 under. But he hit a poor wedge that led to bogey on the par-5 10th. He had a birdie on the par-5 15th, only to give back that shot with a three-putt bogey from 15 feet on No. 16.

Peterson holed a bunker shot from just under 60 feet on the par-5 seventh and then holed a 56-degree wedge from 107 yards in the fairway for eagle on the next hole, the par-4 eighth.

Peterson has never led after any round in 89 starts on the PGA TOUR. He has declared that he wants to win the Wells Fargo Championship, or the two tournaments he has left. Because of surgery on his left hand two years ago, Peterson started the year needing to make $375,165 in eight tournaments to keep his card.

Five events later, he still needs $318,096. He has two starts remaining at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and Travelers Championship.

In case he does not make his card, Peterson is ready to get into real estate development with friends in Texas and give up pro golf.

Johnson Wagner, a member at Quail Hollow, also had back-to-back eagles when he drove the green on the par-4 14th to 6 feet, and then hit the green on the par-5 15th hole and made a 45-foot putt. He is in a group of five at 67 that included Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner at Wells Fargo, was among 10 players at 68. Paul Casey and Jason Day were among seven players at 69.