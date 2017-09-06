close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Anirban Lahiri finishes ties 56th, qualifies for third leg of FedExCup

It seemed Lahiri's run in the FedExCup was over with only top 70 going into the penultimate round. But as things turned out with lots of permutations and combinations going the Indian's way, he made the list for the next event, the BMW Championship right on the bubble at the 70th place.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 00:09
Anirban Lahiri finishes ties 56th, qualifies for third leg of FedExCup
PTI

Massachussets: Anirban Lahiri, the first Indian to play in the FedExCup play-offs, was lucky to qualify for the third leg of the event even after finishing a disappointing tied 56th at the Dell Technologies golf tournament here.

It seemed Lahiri's run in the FedExCup was over with only top 70 going into the penultimate round. But as things turned out with lots of permutations and combinations going the Indian's way, he made the list for the next event, the BMW Championship right on the bubble at the 70th place.

Pre-tournament projections suggested that Lahiri would need to finish inside top 41 to make the top 70 on the FedExCup points.

But with a few withdrawals and some not performing as expected, Lahiri, who started the week in 66th place, fell only to 70th, the cut off line for the third event.

"After the final round, disappointment would be an understatement. I had played well, just as I had done past few weeks but I just have not been putting well. Maybe I just needed a bit of luck and it happened and I have a life so to say," said Lahiri.

"So I will now tee up at the BMW in Lake Forrest and hopefully the putter will work."

In the final round, Lahiri had three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine and then two birdies and one bogey on back nine for even par 71 that saw him finish at tied 56th.

Meanwhile, the FedExCup play-off continued to evolve in an exciting manner.

And for the second straight week, a FedExCup Playoffs event slipped out of Jordan Spieth's hands.

Last week Spieth lost a play-off to Dustin Johnson and yesterday he lost to Justin Thomas at the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

TAGS

Anirban Lahirigolf newssports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta breezes past Diego Schartzman to sail into semi-finals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta breezes past Diego Schar...

Balwant Singh could have scored 4 but I will take 2, says Stephen Constantine
Football

Balwant Singh could have scored 4 but I will take 2, says S...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Pan...

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Lyon goes past Ravindra Jadeja to bag most five-wicket hauls in Asia in 2017
cricket

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Lyon goes past Ravindra Jadeja to bag mo...

Sri Lanka vs India, one-off T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST, Venue, Squads
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, one-off T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listin...

Hockey India invites applications for Roelant Oltmans&#039; replacement
Other Sports

Hockey India invites applications for Roelant Oltmans'...

Denis Shapovalov leads Canadian challenge against India in Davis Cup World Group Play-off
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov leads Canadian challenge against India in...

Sri Lanka vs India, one-off T20I: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, one-off T20I: Statistical Preview

World Shotgun Championship: India&#039;s Ankur Mittal wins silver in Men&#039;s Double Trap event in Moscow
Other Sports

World Shotgun Championship: India's Ankur Mittal wins...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video