Anirban Lahiri moves up to tied 46th, Tiger Woods shows good form but Luke List leads at Honda Classic

Palm Beach (Florida): Anirban Lahiri carded a second successive one-over 71 but improved his position marginally to tied 46th at the end of the third round of the Honda Classic here.

Lahiri, who had rounds of 73 and 71 on first two days, did well to recover from two bogeys in his first five holes. On the seventh, he got his solitary birdie of the day and then followed that with up with 11 straight pars.

He would, however, be ruing a couple of close birdie misses from inside 10 feet besides another one for par. The PGA National continued to play tough and the average for the round was 71.

Meanwhile, Luke List recorded a second straight 66 and moved into the sole lead at seven-under and he was one clear of Justin Thomas, whose 65 was best for the day.

Much as List and Jamie Lovemark, the co-leader after 36 holes, were playing well and keeping their cards clean on the front nine, the focus of fans and everyone else was Tiger Woods (69).

List saw that as an advantage and said, "It's kind of nice having Tiger in the field now because he takes all the attention off everybody else, so you can just kind of go out and do your own thing."

List leads by one over Thomas and Webb Simpson (66).

Alex Noren of Sweden, who lost in a playoff at Torrey Pines, hit 3-wood that rolled out to 4 feet from the pin on No. 18 for an eagle and a 65. He was three behind.