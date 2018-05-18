Anirban Lahiri opens with three-under 68 in Byron Nelson golf

Dallas (US): India's Anirban Lahiri shot three-under 68 in the opening round to lie tied 44th at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championships golf tournament.

Lahiri hit five birdies against two bogeys at the end of 18 holes.

Daniel Chopra, playing only his second PGA Tour event this season, shot three-over 74 and will need a very low number to make the cut.

Meanwhile, the leader was Australian Marc Leishman, who has one of the best scoring averages in tournament history as he opened with a 10-under 61 round.

JJ Spaun and Texan Jimmy Walker were three shots back at seven-under 64.

Spaun had six birdies in a span of seven holes for a 30 on his second nine. Local star Jordan Spieth was eight shots behind the leader with a round of two-under 69.

Lahiri birdied fifth and seventh, but a dropped shot on ninth meant he turned in one-under. A second bogey on 10th brought him back to even par, but birdies on 11th, 14th and 16th meant he finished at three-under.

The 34-year-old Leishman opened with an eagle, started the back nine with three straight birdies and reached nine-under with another eagle at the 14th.

He had chances to go lower but settled for a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th for the lowest round of his PGA TOUR career. He was a stroke shy of the Nelson record.

Sam Saunders, Aaron Wise and Keith Mitchell shot matching 65s playing in the first group off the first tee. Defending champion Billy Horschel shot 68.