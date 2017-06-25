close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mongolia tourney

The 19-year-old Ankush, who is a former Asian youth silver-medallist, defeated Korean Man Choe Chol in a split verdict, while Devendro lost to Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro, again a split decision.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 13:10
Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mongolia tourney

New Delhi: The fast-rising Ankush Dahiya (60kg) clinched a gold while the experienced L Devendro Singh (52kg) settled for a silver medal on the final day of the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia.

The 19-year-old Ankush, who is a former Asian youth silver-medallist, defeated Korean Man Choe Chol in a split verdict, while Devendro lost to Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro, again a split decision.

India thus signed off with a gold, a silver and three bronze medals from the tournament. K Shyam Kumar (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg) -- lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals yesterday.

Devendro, a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist besides a former Asian Championships silver-winner, was the first to step inside the ring for India today and was his usual aggressive self against Suguro.

The diminutive Manipuri, who is getting back to form after recovering from some niggles, exhausted his rival with a fine display of tempo-boxing, not letting the intensity slip even once.

Denied a clear shot due to Suguro's shell guard, Devendro did well to connect fine body blows.

However, much to the Indian camp's disappointment, Devendro's overall dominance did not find favour with the judges who ruled 3-2 in Suguro's favour.

However, the disappointment soon made way for celebration when Ankush edged past Man Choe Chol.

The youngster put his long reach and height advantage to good use and landed some lusty straight blows, which swung the contest in his favour.

This is Ankush's maiden international medal at the senior level.  

TAGS

Ankush DahiyaDevendro SinghMongoliaboxing news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

CoA chairman Vinod Rai hails Anil Kumble&#039;s role as &#039;absolutely impeccable&#039; while comparing to Virat Kohli
cricket

CoA chairman Vinod Rai hails Anil Kumble's role as...

South Korea president Moon Jae-in invites North Korea to 2018 Pyeongchang Wnter Olympics
Other Sports

South Korea president Moon Jae-in invites North Korea to 20...

No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke fun at Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke f...

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for clinching Australian Open Superseries title
Badminton

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for...

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing, Time, Date, Venue
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing,...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning spree to overshadow Anil Kumble fiasco
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India's tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video