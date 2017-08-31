Another teenage Schumacher eyes F1 career

Berlin: The Schumacher name could again be a staple fixture in the Formula One calendar for the coming years with Ralf Schumacher`s son David also eyeing a career in the fast lane.

Michael and Ralf Schumacher claimed nearly 100 Formula One wins between them until the German brothers retired in 2012 and 2007 respectively.

However, the famous name is set to live on in Formula One with both of their sons eyeing future careers.

"I definitely want to be in Formula One -- and hopefully end up in a very good team," Ralf`s son David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time world champion Michael, told Sport Bild.

The 15-year-old, whose father Ralf won six Formula One races between 1997 and 2007, currently races go-karts, but plans to compete in Formula Four next year.

"I have two role models -- my father, of course, and my uncle because he is the most successful driver of all time with seven world titles," said the teenager.

"My father was also very good, but I don`t compare them to me, I just concentrate on myself.

"I would love to be on the grid for a Formula One race alongside my cousin Mick."

His cousin, Michael Schumacher`s teenage son Mick, already races in Formula Three and drove demonstration laps before Sunday`s Belgian Grand Prix to commemorate his stricken father`s first F1 win 25 years ago.

Mick Schumacher plans to spend two more years in Formula Three, where he races for Italian outfit Prema Powerteam, then a further two years in Formula Two before moving up.

Michael Schumacher, who won 91 Formula One races, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.