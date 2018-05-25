Apurvi Chandela finishes fourth in Munich Shooting World Cup

New Delhi: Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela had a gold medal in her grasp before a slip up in the 19th shot pushed her outside the medal bracket at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Munich.

In the eight-woman final, Apurvi was leading her nearest rival by 1.1 points at the end of the 18th shot in the 24-shot final but managed only a 5.9 in the 19th to slip to fourth position.

She closed with a 10.5 on her 20th and her tally of 205.4 was still 2.9 short of the medals.

Chinese Taipei's Ying-Shin Lin won gold with a score of 250.3, China's Mingyang Wu won silver with 249.8 while Denmark's Rikke Maeng Ibsen landed Bronze with a score of 229.

Apurvi shot a solid 630.9 at the end of the 60-shots qualifying round to make it to the finals in fourth position. In the finals she shot 53 after 5 shots to lead the field and continued her strong showing totalling 105.8 after 10 shots to be clear of second placed Chinese Wu by 1.3 points.

An incredible 10.9 and 10.8 in the 16th and 17th shots consolidated her lead.

Two other Indians in the event, Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, shot 626.4 and 620.3 to finish 25th and 86th respectively

In another event on the day, Heena Sidhu of India shot 290 in the precision round of the women's 25m Pistol to lie in 10th position overall.

The rapid fire round on Friday will determine the top eight who make it through to the finals. Annu Raj Singh shot 287 to be in 24th place while Rahi Sarnobat was in 64th place with a score of 282.