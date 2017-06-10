close
Archery World Cup Stage II: India lose bronze medal play-offs in both men's, women's compond events; return empty-handed

India's only hope is now in the compound mixed pair bronze play-off where Abhishek Verma and Divya Dahal will face their opponents from Italy.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 16:48

Antalya: Indian men's compound team returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II, losing the bronze play-off to their French opponents, here on Saturday.

The women's compound team also lost the bronze medal match 222-227 to Italy as India suffered successive defeats in the morning session.

India's only hope is now in the compound mixed pair bronze play-off where Abhishek Verma and Divya Dahal will face their opponents from Italy.

India had high expectation in the compound team event where they bagged a gold in the World Cup Stage I last month.

But the trio of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju-Srither and Gurwinder Singh lost to Pierre-Julien Deloche, Dominique Genet and Fabien Delobelle 227-228 in a closely-fought encounter.

It was their lackluster opening end of 56 against the Frenchmen's solid 59 out of a maximum 60 that proved costly.

Making amends in the second end, Indians shot four perfect 10s including two Xs (closest to the centre) to level 114-114.

But the French team snatched a slender 172-171 lead in the third end before sealing the bronze in the next set.

In the women's compound team event, Divya Dahal, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Snehal Mandhare opened up a 56-54 lead and extended it 112-110 with consistent shootings.

But they capped an 8 and 7 in a terrible third end of 54 to allow Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Viviana Spano to take a crucial 166-168 lead.

Italy came up with a near-flawless 59 in the fourth end to clinch the bronze.

Archery World CupAntalya. India arxherycompound archeryAbhishek VermaDivya Dahalsports news

