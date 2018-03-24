Arjun Atwal misses cut at Punta Cana, Daniel Chopra makes it

Punta Cana (Dominican Republic): Arjun Atwal missed the cut with a round of 73 at the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Daniel Chopra, who has not played on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the 2017 US Open, made the cut with a solid four-under 68 in the second round after his first round of 70.

At 6-under 138, Chopra, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, is Tied-22nd.

Brice Garnett followed his opening 63 with a 68 to get to 13-under 131 and take sole lead.

He led by one shot over Steve Wheatcroft (66-66) and Keith Mitchell (66-66).

Seungsu Han (67) and Xinjun Zhang (68) were 10 under and Tied-4th. Another shot behind was Hunter Mahan (65) in a group of six players at nine-under.