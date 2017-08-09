Arjuna awardees Sanjiva Singh, Dattu Bhoknal to lead run for creating awareness on food wastage

Mumbai: Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee archer Sanjiva Singh and Arjuna rower Dattu Bhoknal will lead a run on 13 August that aims to create awareness about curbing wastage of food.

The duo will lead the Indo Torch Run - A Run for a Cause 'Zero Waste of Food' in Mumbai.

"The 35km run will be flagged off by noted social worker Vikas Baba Amte from Nariman Point in south Mumbai at 7 am," Amit Jathar, President, Morpheus Creations India (MCI) and the main organiser of 'Indo Torch Run' was quoted as saying in a media release on Tuesday.

The co-organisers of the event are Shivaji Park Gymkhana and MS-CIT.