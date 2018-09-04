हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 Asian Games

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore to gold medalists of 2018 Asian Games

New Delhi: In a welcoming gesture, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the reward amount for the winners of the 18th edition of Asian Games has been increased for the champions in all the category.

The reward amount for the gold medalists has been raised to Rs 1 crore from Rs 20 lakh; for silver medalists, the amount has been increased to Rs 75 lakh from Rs 14 lakh and for bronze medalists, the reward has been raised to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 10 lakh, said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM also assured employment for all the winners of the Asian Games.

"We have raised reward amount for winners of  Asian Games. The reward for gold medalists raised from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 1 crore, for silver medalists from Rs 14 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs, for bronze medalists from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs. Also, we will arrange employment for them," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on August 28, the Haryana government had also announced rewards for Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country at the Asian Games. Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij declared that the members of Indian contingent would be given jobs by the government.

As per Anil Vij’s announcement, the winners of gold medals would be given jobs in Haryana Police Services and Haryana Civil Services. The gold medallists will be given Rs 3 crore cash reward as well.

Those winning silver medals will be given Rs 1.5 crore and class 1 government jobs. The bronze medallists will get a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh.

The Haryana Sports Minister said, “We'll give Rs 3 crore to gold medal winners, Rs 1.5 crore to silver and Rs 75 lakhs to bronze medal winners. We'll give HPS (Haryana Police Services) or HCS ( Haryana civil services) job to gold medallists and class 1 government job to silver medallists.”

With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, India's medal tally stood at 69, a step up from Incheon four years ago when they won 65.
India equalled the 15-gold tally of the 1951 inaugural Games but the country had never won 24 silvers before. Overall, India maintained its top-10 rank by finishing eighth yet again.

